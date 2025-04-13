Meghan Markle spotted formality ‘on both side' of Royals

Meghan Markle admitted she was shocked by the level of formality that was followed within the Royal Family back when she first met the members.



Speaking about her meeting with Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, Meghan revealed she felt very tactical after her little get together.

Speaking on her Netflix docuseries, ‘Harry and Meghan,’ the Duchess of Sussex said: "When Will and Kate came over, and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot. I was a hugger. I've always been a hugger, I didn't realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.

She added: "I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside. There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and go, 'You can relax now', but that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.