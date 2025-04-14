 
Prince Harry ‘ridiculous' demands of security from Britain laughed off

Prince Harry is branded delusional over protection needs

Lifestyle News Desk
April 14, 2025

Prince Harry does not need police protection as much as he claims, says an expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently appealing against the Home Office over rejection of tax payer funded security, is told by the former head of Scotland Yard's Royal Protection that his fears are baseless.

Dai Davies told The Mail on Sunday Harry and Meghan's "security arrangements in the UK are considered on a case-by-case basis".

He said: "He is given a liaison officer who has access to the most up to date intelligence reports.

"The idea that he needs 24/7 armed protection is ridiculous - so too is the idea that Britain is unsafe for him.

"This new argument that he is advancing is frankly bizarre. It was a Ravec decision, pure and simple - nothing to do with the Royal Family."

