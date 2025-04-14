"No country off the hook": Trump reasserts tariff pressure despite U-turn

US President Donald Trump signs an executive order on tariffs, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, US, April 2, 2025. — Reuters

US President Donald Trump made clear on Sunday that no country is “off the hook” when it comes to US tariffs, despite recent moves to pause certain levies for 90 days, AFP reported.

He also downplayed the significance of temporary exemptions granted for some Chinese-made technology products.

Markets have been volatile since Trump announced sweeping tariffs on April 2. While stocks initially plunged, they partially recovered after Trump’s administration rolled out a 90-day delay for the harshest tariff rates. During this window, most countries will face a 10 percent tariff—except China, which responded with its own tariff hikes.

China and the U.S. have exchanged tit-for-tat duties, pushing US tariffs on Chinese goods to 145 percent, with Beijing retaliating at a 125% level. Trump has maintained that unfair trade practices have led to US trade deficits, although some tariffs also hit nations where the US runs surpluses.

“NOBODY is getting ‘off the hook’ for the unfair Trade Balances, and Non Monetary Tariff Barriers, that other Countries have used against us, especially not China which, by far, treats us the worst!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

While the administration granted exemptions on Friday for Chinese semiconductors and electronics amid consumer price concerns, Trump insisted Sunday that “no Tariff ‘exception’” was given. He clarified those items are still covered under a different category with a 20 percent tariff rate.

The relief may be brief. Electronics exempted last week could soon be hit again with sector-specific tariffs tied to national defense. Trump said further details would come Monday.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed that semiconductor tariffs would likely be enacted “in a month or two” and added that pharmaceutical products will also fall outside the reciprocal tariffs.

Though Trump remains hopeful for a deal with China, Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Face the Nation that “we don’t have any plans” for a Trump-Xi meeting yet.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping begins a Southeast Asia tour this week, aiming to build ties with regional manufacturing powers. Amid falling US consumer confidence and investor unease, the White House insists the tariff policy is forcing countries to the table before the 90-day window closes.