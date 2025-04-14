John Travolta pays tribute to late son in emotional post

John Travolta is missing his late son Jett in an emotional post.

The 71-year-old actor took to his official Instagram account on Sunday, April 13, to write a birthday tribute for Jett, remembering him on his 33rd birthday.

In the touching post, the proud father posted a throwback picture of himself carrying Jett in his hands as the father-son duo can be seen beaming smiles while looking at each other.

"Happy birthday Jett," Travolta wrote in the caption.

"I miss you so much," he confessed, adding, "Love you forever!"

For those unversed, Jett passed away at the age of 16 in 2009 while on a family vacation in the Bahamas. The teenager hit his head on a bath while he suffered a seizure.

It is pertinent to mention that Travolta is a father to three children, including Jett, 14-year-old son Benjamin, and 25-year-old daughter Ella Bleu, whom he shares with ex-wife Kelly Preston.

Back in 2014, during an onstage appearance at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane, the actor opened up about his son’s tragic passing and admitted that losing Jett was "the worst thing that's ever happened in my life,” as reported by BBC.