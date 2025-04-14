 
Teddi Mellencamp gets real about her chances of surviving cancer

Teddi Mellencamp recently had five tumours removed from her body

Lifestyle News Desk
April 14, 2025

Teddi Mellencamp has been given a 50% chance of survival as she battles cancer.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 43, revealed in a new interview that she is currently undergoing immunotherapy.

The reality star revealed in a new interview that she was initially upset when her doctor told her that the therapy has a “50/50” chance of working.

“I learned this isn’t the best question to ask if you’re doing immunotherapy, because immunotherapy has only been around 10 years,” she said on Nightline on April 10.

“It’s one of my favorite things to ask: ‘How long I got? What are my chances?’ And they oftentimes say 50/50,” she continued.

Mellencamp recalled being shocked at the answer, telling the doctor, “50/50? I wouldn’t buy a car that’s only gonna drive 50% of the time. I don’t want this.”

However, the mom-of-three then found solace in the lack of research on immunotherapy.

"And [the doctor’s] like, ‘No, it’s only because that’s how long immunotherapy has been around so that’s how long the study has worked.’ So that’s when I then try to find the positive,” she added.

The reality star also noted that the situation has been especially challenging because she likes to have “control.”

“I really like to have control, and this is completely out of my control. And for the first time, I’m really scared,” she said with tears in her eyes.

The recent interview comes several days after Mellencamp confirmed that her cancer is now stage 4.

