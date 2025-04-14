Khloe Kardashian pays loving tribute to 'sweet girl' True on her 7th birthday

Khloé Kardashian has penned a loving note for her daughter True on her seventh birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle on April 14, the reality star posted a series of sweet photographs of True from her vibrant birthday bash, thanking her little girl for being her “smile, strength, and forever sunshine.”

“My sweet girl, my first baby… You are seven today. Seven years of loving you, of learning from you, of being transformed by you in ways I never imagined possible,” wrote Khloé.

The 40-year-old continued, “You are the one who made me a mommy. The moment life opened up and showed me just how beautiful it could be. You gave me a reason to keep going, to rise above the hard days, to believe in light again. You don’t even realize it yet, but in my darkest moments, you were the brightest light I had.”

“You and Tatum forever will be that light. You’ve saved me more times than I can count, just by being you. Your love is pure magic. Your laughter is healing and infectious, your hugs are precious and your soul is my forever,” added The Kardashians star.

For those unversed, Khloé shares two children, daughter True and son Tatum, with her former partner, Tristan Thompson.