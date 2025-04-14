 
Geo News

'Prince Harry can't hurt royal family more than he has done'

The royal expert says “It certainly won't be an opportunity to get close to his [Harry] Family again”

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

April 14, 2025

Prince Harry cant hurt royal family more than he has done
'Prince Harry can't hurt royal family more than he has done'

A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry can't hurt his Royal Family more than he has done in the past.

This has been claimed by Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry while reacting to the reports of a sequel to his bombshell memoir ‘Spare’

The Daily Mail tweeted, “Fears Prince Harry could be penning a sequel to Spare focussing on his legal battle for security - and blasting Royals for not helping him.”

The report, citing sources, claims Buckingham Palace is on red alert over fears Prince Harry could be writing a second book over his legal battle for security.

The royal insiders claimed the palace is growing increasingly concerned over Harry’s next move if ruling in his police protection case goes against him.

Commenting on the Daily Mail’s report, Angela said, “Harry can't hurt his Royal Family more than he has done.

“Most readers won't believe his nastiness and could be lies.”

She continued, “It certainly won't be an opportunity to get close to his Family again.”

Prince Harry cant hurt royal family more than he has done


Prince Harry's ex drops emotional bombshell after Meghan Markle's health crisis video
Prince Harry's ex drops emotional bombshell after Meghan Markle's health crisis
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard shares most relatable parenting moment
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard shares most relatable parenting moment
Meghan takes major step to rebuild bridges between King Charles, Prince William and Harry
Meghan takes major step to rebuild bridges between King Charles, Prince William and Harry
Prince Harry gets reality check for leaving the Firm years later
Prince Harry gets reality check for leaving the Firm years later
Aimee Lou Wood sides with 'SNL' comedian who played her in 'mean' sketch
Aimee Lou Wood sides with 'SNL' comedian who played her in 'mean' sketch
Taylor Swift's fans excitingly react to her album 'TS12' announcement
Taylor Swift's fans excitingly react to her album 'TS12' announcement
Meghan Markle sidelines Prince Harry in shocking new venture video
Meghan Markle sidelines Prince Harry in shocking new venture
Prince Harry is begging Meghan Markle for a trip to see King Charles video
Prince Harry is begging Meghan Markle for a trip to see King Charles