'Prince Harry can't hurt royal family more than he has done'

A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry can't hurt his Royal Family more than he has done in the past.

This has been claimed by Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry while reacting to the reports of a sequel to his bombshell memoir ‘Spare’

The Daily Mail tweeted, “Fears Prince Harry could be penning a sequel to Spare focussing on his legal battle for security - and blasting Royals for not helping him.”

The report, citing sources, claims Buckingham Palace is on red alert over fears Prince Harry could be writing a second book over his legal battle for security.

The royal insiders claimed the palace is growing increasingly concerned over Harry’s next move if ruling in his police protection case goes against him.

Commenting on the Daily Mail’s report, Angela said, “Harry can't hurt his Royal Family more than he has done.

“Most readers won't believe his nastiness and could be lies.”

She continued, “It certainly won't be an opportunity to get close to his Family again.”



