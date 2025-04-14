 
Prince Harry, King Charles reunion could 'bring down' court case

Prince Harry did not meet King Charles despite being in the UK for shocking reason

Lifestyle News Desk
April 14, 2025

Prince Harry did not meet his cancer-stricken father, King Charles despite being in the UK and the real reason behind this no meeting has been revealed.

The Duke of Sussex was in London last Sunday and early Monday for a two-day hearing into his security arrangements case, just before King Charles and Queen Camilla left for Italy visit.

Despite being in the UK at the same time as Charles, royal expert Robert Hardman has revealed why Harry chose not to meet his father.

Speaking on the DailyMail’s Palace Confidential show, Robert said that if Harry had met Charles during his visit it could have brought “down a court case.”

Robert said, “There is legal jeopardy which is the simple fact that here you have the son of the King suing the King's ministers in the King's court and that just creates all sorts of legal problems.”

He went on to note, “It would only need Harry to have a conversation with his father and then afterwards let slip, "Oh my dad said this or my dad said that" and as we know, he does repeat conversations quite readily. That could lead to all sorts of problems.”

“That. It could actually bring down a court case because the king is the fount of justice. He has got to be very careful,” Robert added further.

It is worth mentioning that Prince Harry has not met with King Charles in more than a year now.

Moreover, the Duke of Sussex made a shocking claim against the royal family suggesting that the decision to take over his security arrangements in the UK was to prevent him and his wife Meghan Markle from leaving after they stepped down from their royal roles.

