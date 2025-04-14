 
Kyle Richards drops bombshell about her 'RHOBH' future amid major career move

The reality TV star says 'RHOBH' has 'overshadowed' her acting career

Lifestyle News Desk
April 14, 2025

Kyle Richards got candid and opened up about her future in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) amid a major career move.

While having a conversation with Parade just weeks after the finale of RHOBH season 14, Kyle, the 56-year-old actress and socialite, shared, “As more time goes on, I did not think I’d be here.”

She added, “I remember thinking, year five, I’d be out. Here I am going on year 15, so of course, that day will come. It just depends on how I’m feeling at the time and if I can handle it anymore.”

The Halloween star notes that she thinks people have forgotten about her acting career “because it gets overshadowed with Housewives, but I’m always doing things here and there.”

Kyle, who worked on shows and movies, including Days of Our Lives, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Halloween Ends, and Halloween Kills, also created a short-lived TV drama, American Woman, taking inspiration from her life.

“I was really happy to come back to the Halloween franchise and do my other guest roles here and there, and I just did something else recently on another show coming out on Netflix … I won’t always be doing reality television, but I hope to always be acting and producing television like I’ve been doing, and that’s what brings me the greatest joy,” she admitted.

For the unversed, the ER alum, who debuted on RHOBH as an original cast member in 2010, recently played a cameo on Wild Cards season 2, episode 10, called Our Lip (Fillers) Are Sealed, which aired on April 9.

It is pertinent to mention that per Deadline, Kyle Richards has landed the role of Haller & Associates client named Celest in The Lincoln Lawyer season 4.

