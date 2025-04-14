Prince Harry shares 'Suits' nightmare in therapy with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is opening up about his troubles in couples therapy with wife Meghan Markle, and one thing that disturbs him is the Suits star’s steamy scenes from the legal drama.

According to a source, watching the scenes has left Prince Harry with PTSD. and he’s opening up about that with the therapist.

A source told Radar Online: "In recent couples' therapy sessions, Prince Harry has openly discussed the emotional turmoil he experiences due to Markle's provocative scenes in the television series.”

"He has candidly shared with his therapist that witnessing Markle's on-screen intimacy with a co-star has had a profound psychological impact on him, leading to feelings reminiscent of PTSD,” the mole continued.

"This revelation underscores the complexities of their relationship, as the couple navigates public scrutiny and personal challenges,” they explained.

"Behind closed doors, Harry's vulnerability highlights the strain that past experiences can exert on a marriage, particularly when intersecting with a partner's former professional life,” noted the source.

"Their journey towards healing may require a delicate balance of understanding and open communication as they work through these difficult emotions,” added the mole.

Meghan Markle portrayed lawyer Rachel Zane in the hit drama which had a resurgence in the recent years after it was made available on Netflix. The show has even been given a spinoff. Meghan’s steamy scenes included co-star, Patrick J Adams, who played Mike Ross.