Why Tom Cruise won't ditch 'Mission: Impossible' after 'last' film

Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' may well be another beginning for the franchise

Tom Cruise’s stunts as his famed Mission: Impossible character Ethan Hunt could seriously shorten his lifespan, says an expert.

Despite his age, Cruise still performs his stunts himself for the franchise, after all, he’s paid around $100million per Mission: Impossible film, and even though the upcoming Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is presumed to be the last of the films, Cruise could continue the films with some spin-off idea, etc.

Stephen Galloway, dean of Chapman University’s film school in California, says the Top Gun star isn’t likely to resign from the films when they’ve brought him so much fame and money.

"Being a star is his chosen career and this keeps him star," said Stephen.

He also noted that since the Paramount films rake in so much money, the studio wouldn’t stop making them.

"So he may mean it now but then you appear in a low budget Paul Thomas Anderson movie, and it flops. And then Paramount comes knocking... ."

"It’s never final when there’s money coming in," Galloway argued. "Final is Hollywood for 'give me a richer deal.' So it’s a publicity stunt, a negotiating stance, even if on some level he means it. These terms are as flexible as an accordion."

Tom Cruise first played fearless agent Hunt in 1996’s Mission: Impossible. As of now, the seven action flicks have made $4 billion at the box office.