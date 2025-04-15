 
Geo News

Former Malaysia PM Abdullah dies aged 85

Ex-premier died at 7:10pm at the National Heart Institute in the capital, Kuala Lumpur, family confirms

By
Reuters
|

April 15, 2025

Malaysias former prime minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi (C) takes part in multi-religion mass prayers for the passengers of Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, March 9, 2014. — Reuters
Malaysia's former prime minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi (C) takes part in multi-religion mass prayers for the passengers of Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, March 9, 2014. — Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi died on Monday, aged 85, his family and medical authorities reported.

Abdullah became Malaysia's fifth prime minister in 2003, following the resignation of veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad after 22 years at the helm.

The former premier died at 7:10pm (1110 GMT) at the National Heart Institute in the capital Kuala Lumpur, his son-in-law and former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in an Instagram post, without specifying a cause of death.

Abdullah was admitted to the National Heart Institute on Sunday after experiencing breathing difficulties and was immediately placed under intensive care, the institute said in a statement.

"Despite all medical efforts, he passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones," the institute said.

As premier of the Muslim-majority country, Abdullah embarked on an anti-corruption drive and espoused a moderate version of Islam that aimed for economic and technological progress over religious fundamentalism. But he came under public criticism for his review of fuel subsidies that saw a sharp spike in prices.

Abdullah stepped down in 2009, a year after an election that saw the then-ruling Barisan Nasional coalition lose its parliamentary supermajority for the first time in the country's history. He was succeeded by Najib Razak.

El Salvador President refuses to return wrongfully deported man from US
El Salvador President refuses to return wrongfully deported man from US
China, Vietnam sign deals as Xi visits Hanoi amid US tariff tensions
China, Vietnam sign deals as Xi visits Hanoi amid US tariff tensions
Three dead as protests against Muslim land law turn violent in eastern India
Three dead as protests against Muslim land law turn violent in eastern India
Greek coast guard finds two bodies, 39 other migrants, on tiny island
Greek coast guard finds two bodies, 39 other migrants, on tiny island
Woman sacked for leaving work one minute early in China takes case to court
Woman sacked for leaving work one minute early in China takes case to court
South Korea begins criminal insurrection trial of ousted president Yoon
South Korea begins criminal insurrection trial of ousted president Yoon
Indian fugitive accused in nearly $2bn bank fraud arrested in Belgium
Indian fugitive accused in nearly $2bn bank fraud arrested in Belgium
Police arrest man for 'arson' at top US Democrat's residence
Police arrest man for 'arson' at top US Democrat's residence