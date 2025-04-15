Photo: Austin Butler, Zoe Kravitz just having fun with each other: Report

Austin Butler and Zoe Kravitz are reportedly just having fun with each other.

According to the latest report of Life & Style, Zoe and Austin are only romancing each other to get over their exes.

As fans will be aware, Zoe has recently called it quits with Channing Tatum whereas Austin has parted ways with Kaia Gerber after three years of relationship.

Following their respective breakups, the pair sparked romance rumours as they were caught smooching on camera.

Dishing more details about the potential romance between the two actors, a mole squealed, “With Austin, it’s an opportunity to have fun, keep her mind off things right now.”

“I’m sure she’s not the happiest with what happened [with Tatum]; it’s a good way for her to have fun and hang out. Who wouldn’t be interested in Zoe?” they added.

“She is gaining the clout that can definitely help someone’s career. He’s [Butler] the ‘it’ guy in Hollywood, she’s the ‘it’ girl. I’m sure he’s not opposed to the attention,” the source remarked in conclusion.