'Heartbroken' Helen Flanagan makes major decision after Scott Sinclair split.

Helen Flanagan is selling her "forever family home" following her split from Scott Sinclair.

The 34-year-old actress bought the lavish property in Bolton with her ex-fiancé shortly before their breakup in 2022.

During an appearance on The Declutter Hub podcast, Helen said, “It actually makes me sad that I'm going to be leaving soon because I actually put so much effort into it.

“When we moved I put like a lot lot of my savings into doing the house up and making it look really beautiful,” she further said .

“But it's a big house. It's an eight bedroom house, which is obviously really hard to keep on top of," continued The Coronation Street: A Knight's Tale actress.

"Yeah. I feel really lucky to live here and well, soon to have lived here, because it is gorgeous, but it's a lot to keep on top of,” added Helen, who lives in the home with her and Scott's kids Matilda, 9, Delilah, 6, and Charlie, 3.