'Heartbroken' Helen Flanagan makes major decision after Scott Sinclair split

Helen Flanagan parted ways with Scott Sinclair in 2022

Lifestyle News Desk
April 15, 2025

Helen Flanagan is selling her "forever family home" following her split from Scott Sinclair.

The 34-year-old actress bought the lavish property in Bolton with her ex-fiancé shortly before their breakup in 2022.

During an appearance on The Declutter Hub podcast, Helen said, “It actually makes me sad that I'm going to be leaving soon because I actually put so much effort into it.

“When we moved I put like a lot lot of my savings into doing the house up and making it look really beautiful,” she further said .

 “But it's a big house. It's an eight bedroom house, which is obviously really hard to keep on top of," continued The Coronation Street: A Knight's Tale actress.

"Yeah. I feel really lucky to live here and well, soon to have lived here, because it is gorgeous, but it's a lot to keep on top of,” added Helen, who lives in the home with her and Scott's kids Matilda, 9, Delilah, 6, and Charlie, 3.

