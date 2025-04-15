Jennifer Lopez's growing friendship with Matt Damon annoys actor's wife?

Jennifer Lopez has become pals with Ben Affleck's best friend Matt Damon

Jennifer Lopez is all out to get an Oscar by being good friends with ex-husband Ben Affleck’s best friend, Matt Damon. According to insiders, this can cause problems for Damon at home.

Damon and Affleck are business partners in their production company, which produced Kiss of the Spider Woman. Jennifer played the lead role in the film and became pals with the Oppenheimer star during the production.

Now, she's hoping The Bourne Identity star will put in a good word for her amid his industry pals and position her for a Best Actress nomination for the film, which will be released in time for the 2026 awards season.

"She's clinging to the friendship with everything she's got in her drive to win an Oscar, which she sees as the perfect revenge on Ben," a source told Radar Online.

The mole also claimed that the friendship is a "calculated move" by the On The Floor hitmaker, who wants to get an Oscar to get back at Ben.

"She doesn't really want to be spending so much time with Ben's best bud, but she's determined to prove she's a serious actress," the tipster claimed.

Damon first got between the duo to play “peacemaker” as they approached divorce, but now, "It's a delicate balance because Matt is Ben's business partner and best buddy, but he's also grown fond of J.Lo and wants to help advance her career.”

"He thinks she should win an award, and he's going to help by telling everyone he knows how fabulous she is and giving the okay to fund a big-bucks campaign to get her into the Oscar conversation,” added the mole.

Their friendship isn’t just a threat to Matt and Ben’s decades-long friendship, but also to the Oscar winner’s marriage.

"Jennifer has a reputation for being clingy, and Matt's wife has never been a fan of hers. If they get any closer, it's surely going to become a problem for him at home," the mole said of Matt Damon and his wife.