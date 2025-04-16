Meghan Markle overwhelms royal experts: ‘I can't wrap my head around it!'

The dangers of Meghan Markle’s impulsive nature have just been brought to the surface and become a topic of debate among experts.

The experts in question are writer and broadcaster Esther Krakue as well as, Newsweek’s chief royal correspondent Jack Royston.

They recently sat on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show and explained how easy it would have been for the couple to avoid overlapping with King Charles’ upcoming tour of Italy.

“I cannot get my head around it because Harry can't move the court case. And it's been in the diary for months,” Mr Royston started by saying.

“I think that's the only thing I can imagine is maybe Lemonade Media had a schedule.”

“But she is such a big fish in a small pond at Lemonade, which is the podcast production company that you would think that she could ask to be moved a week.”

And “I mean, she wouldn't even need to be moved. You know, she could be moved two days, one day” he also added before Ms Esther chimed in with her own take.

“It’s the small mistakes like this that show they're not part of ‘the royal machine’,” because these are the “kinds of mistakes that just wouldn't happen if they were part of the firm.”

“Everything is like a well-oiled machine. And now they're very impulsive and emotional and kind of like to do things off the cuff.”

Before concluding Ms Esther also added, “I think they think part of the authenticity or appeal comes from just not being as polished or trying to not seem as polished. They end up making mistakes that they don't really need to. I mean, this is what their fourth failed thing.”