Kyle Richards reveals rare chat with daughters about Morgan Wade romance rumours

Kyle Richards is the mother of four daughters, Alexia Umansky, Portia Umansky, Sophia Umansky and Farrah Aldjufrie

Lifestyle News Desk
April 16, 2025

Kyle Richards got candid about a "weird" chat with her daughters.

In her recent appearance on the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills reunion on Tuesday evening, Kyle Richards shared how she conversed with her kids about her alleged romance with Morgan Wade, per Daily Mail.

Opening up about the matter, she began, “It had gotten to that point where it was something that I needed to address with my daughters.”

She, then, disclosed that the rumours forced her into an immediate talk with daughters, Alexia Umansky, Portia Umansky, Sophia Umansky and Farrah Aldjufrie.

“I wasn’t quite sure myself, to be honest,” she admitted and added, “That’s not something you wake up one day and go, ‘Oh.’It was a strange feeling.”

“It was a very uncomfortable, hard conversation to have. I wanted them to always be proud of me and I didn’t want to embarrass them,” Kyle continued and said, “That was a hard thing to talk about and they were, all of them, were very supportive.”

She even revealed a touching response from her youngest daughter by stating, “Portia stood up and she came over and she put her arms around me, and she said, ‘I love you and there’s nothing you could say that would make us not love you.’”

