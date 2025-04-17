Justin Bieber's former circle 'worried' about him

Justin Bieber's former circle is reportedly concerned about his well being.

A source recently claimed to the press that the singer has been "facing a lot of different demons right now."

"He is making some really poor decisions lately, further impacting friendships, money, and business," the insider told People Magazine.

The source added, "People are worried about him."

The two-time Grammy winner also publicly broke off ties with his fashion brand Drew House.

Bieber is currently in the process of launching a new clothing line called SKYLRK while he deals with other stressors like Sean "Diddy" Combs' impending trial—who Bieber was associated with in the mid-2010s—as well as his strained relationship with former manager Scooter Braun, who announced his retirement in 2024.

A former team member previously told The Hollywood Reporter that Bieber, 31, was "lost."

"Seeing him disintegrate like this … it’s watching the embodiment of someone not living their purpose,” the former team member told the publication in an article published on April 16.

"He’s lost. There’s no one protecting him because there’s no one there willing to say no to him. You say no, you get blown out."

The insiders also claimed that Bieber was left with millions of dollars in debt after calling off his Justice Tour in 2022.