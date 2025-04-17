 
Geo News

Justin Bieber's former circle 'worried' about him

Justin Bieber recently sparked rumours of being in debt over tour cancellation in 2020

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 17, 2025

Justin Biebers former circle worried about him
Justin Bieber's former circle 'worried' about him

Justin Bieber's former circle is reportedly concerned about his well being.

A source recently claimed to the press that the singer has been "facing a lot of different demons right now."

"He is making some really poor decisions lately, further impacting friendships, money, and business," the insider told People Magazine.

The source added, "People are worried about him."

The two-time Grammy winner also publicly broke off ties with his fashion brand Drew House.

Bieber is currently in the process of launching a new clothing line called SKYLRK while he deals with other stressors like Sean "Diddy" Combs' impending trial—who Bieber was associated with in the mid-2010s—as well as his strained relationship with former manager Scooter Braun, who announced his retirement in 2024.

A former team member previously told The Hollywood Reporter that Bieber, 31, was "lost."

"Seeing him disintegrate like this … it’s watching the embodiment of someone not living their purpose,” the former team member told the publication in an article published on April 16. 

"He’s lost. There’s no one protecting him because there’s no one there willing to say no to him. You say no, you get blown out."

The insiders also claimed that Bieber was left with millions of dollars in debt after calling off his Justice Tour in 2022.

Jamie Lee Curtis reveals what inspires to be makeup-free
Jamie Lee Curtis reveals what inspires to be makeup-free
Drew Barrymore opens up about her work crisis at 13
Drew Barrymore opens up about her work crisis at 13
Khloe Kardashian shares surprising rule about her kids' sleepovers
Khloe Kardashian shares surprising rule about her kids' sleepovers
Elon Musk baby plans spilt in secret confession
Elon Musk baby plans spilt in secret confession
Jelly Roll gets emotional about daughter's first prom
Jelly Roll gets emotional about daughter's first prom
Real reason for Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie rumoured fall out video
Real reason for Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie rumoured fall out
Prince Harry keeps Meghan Markle on pedestal after fresh confession video
Prince Harry keeps Meghan Markle on pedestal after fresh confession
Liam Payne's sister Ruth pays heartfelt tribute on his sixth month death anniversary
Liam Payne's sister Ruth pays heartfelt tribute on his sixth month death anniversary