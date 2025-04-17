 
'The Handmaid's Tale's actor gets honest about the ending

'The Handmaid's Tale' sixth season’s final episode is scheduled to be released on May 27, 2025

The Handmaid's Tale’s actor, Sam Jaeger, has just now opened up about the ending of the thriller mystery series.

While appearing on the recent episode of The Rich Eisen Show for an interview, he candidly discussed the pressure that writer’s faced related to ending of the series.

Sharing about the ending of the final season, the Wolf Man actor said, "It's a hard show. It was a hard show to watch for some seasons, and I think we knew that, we want to reward the fans this year, because we put them through hell and it's just a really riveting season and a fitting finish."

The series adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel with the same title is about the United State of America being taken over by a fictional government, Gilead, that forces fertile women, handmaids, to bear children for its officers.

"You don't want to be lost. I understand for all intents and purposes, you want to feel like we got to the end, and people feel satiated, but it also feels true to the show,” he continued.

Praising great sense of humor of his cast mates, Jaeger, plays the role of representative of U.S government-in-exile, admitted that cast reduced the tension on the set by cracking jokes.

Before concluding, the 48-year-old actor noted, "We have a great time on the show and then we go into shooting this harrowing scene, and then come out of it. I think you need that levity or else what's the point of living?”

The sixth and final season of The Handmaid's Tale premiered on April 8, 2025

