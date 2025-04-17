Prince Harry adopts Meghan Markle strategy to deal with Royal family

Prince Harry may be experiencing a “taste of his own medicine” as his relationship with the Royal family continues to deteriorate, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths suggested that Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is following in the Duchess of Sussex’s footsteps in dealing with his family.

Speaking about Meghan’s history with her own family with GB News, Griffiths claimed the Duchess has a pattern of cutting people off, including long-time friends and even her father, Thomas Markle.

She claimed that Harry may have adopted a similar approach and is now facing the same treatment, as he reportedly finds himself shut out by his own family.

"Meghan has a real history of freezing out her friends and just completely cold shouldering people that she's known for years, including her own father, famously," she said.

"So I do wonder whether they're getting a taste of their own medicine.

"Maybe Harry's adopted this policy of freezing people out and being frozen out himself."