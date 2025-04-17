Prince Harry receives sad news amid ongoing legal battle

Prince Harry has received a sad news as a royal expert claimed a reconciliation with King Charles and Prince William is “highly unlikely.”

According to royal expert Hilary Fordwich, the Duke of Sussex’s relationship with the royal family is severely strained amid his legal battle over security in UK.

Speaking to Fox News, the expert said the situation worsened after Harry was placed three rows back at King Charles’ coronation and due to his ongoing legal battle over security.

Fordwich claimed that King Charles is deliberately avoiding Harry to steer clear of legal issues and further emotional stress, with royal staff also viewing Harry negatively.

"Their relationship is… deeply strained and beyond distant, way worse when Harry was placed three rows back at his father’s coronation," she said.

The expert continued: "It has been exacerbated by Prince Harry’s… public legal battle regarding security.”

"King Charles has been intentionally avoiding Harry to prevent not only legal entanglement but further hurt and drama.

“This is being driven also by those who are hired to protect King Charles from his courtiers, who unanimously see Harry as despicable. Reconciliation is highly unlikely in the foreseeable future."

"With Prince William, it’s just as bad," the expert added. "William reportedly has not responded to Harry’s calls or messages."