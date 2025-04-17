King Charles hit with a reality check about his ongoing 'soap opera' with Harry

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner has just stepped forward with a shocking allegation against the King and its got to do with his youngest son Prince Harry.

According to expert who sat with Fox News Digital for a candid chat, “Personally… the king should remember that Britain still expects to have a united royal family to promote the country to the world, not a version of ‘The Crown,’ a soap opera’.”

For those unversed, this clap back has come just a day after a palace insider came forward with a warning about what’s to come because “I don’t think there is any rapprochement” slated between the father-son duo.

The reason for this, according to that source is that “things have been febrile for a while.”

Hence, Mr Turner warns, “… It is in my opinion time for those at Buckingham Palace to swallow their pride, put aside their egos and realize that Harry and Meghan could be a huge asset to Britain.”

And that its best to “treat them as family, not foes,” he added in regards to bringing the duo and their kids back into the fold, before concluding as well.