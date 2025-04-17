 
'Star Wars' star sets the record straight on 'Andor' casting

'Star Wars' actress comment comes ahead of season two of 'Andor'

Lifestyle News Desk
April 17, 2025

'Star Wars' star sets the record straight on 'Andor' casting

Star Wars is a web of connections, and fans were curious whether potential cameos or a nod to the larger universe could appear in the upcoming Andor.

But Vivien Lyra Blair, who plays young Princess Leia in Obi-Wan Kenobi, poured cold water on this expectation.

"Some people have talked about cameos in Andor. I, unfortunately, don't have anything in Andor Season 2, so you will not be seeing me there," she told Collider.

Vivien Lyra Blair in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

Back to the show, Diego Luna, the lead star in Rogue One's prequel, previously bid farewell to the character he played for years.

“I said goodbye to this character when we wrapped,” he told Deadline during the premiere event of the second season at Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre.

“I had a beautiful opportunity to talk to the crew, to talk to the cast. [Creator] Tony Gilroy gave these beautiful words, we had a drink, we hugged, we cried. I’m going to miss this family," the actor concluded.

