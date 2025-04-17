Prince Harry takes on Spencer name just like his mother

Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell has a lot to say when it comes to the way Prince Harry is treated in the UK.

In his eyes, the Duke’s ‘other’ family seems to “have welcomed him without hesitation” whenever he arrives in the UK, so much so that he turns into a Spencer each time he walks through their halls.

These members of his late mother’s family have also “put their arms around Harry and want to protect him”. So much so that “when he goes through the doors at Althorp, he becomes a Spencer, like his mother.”

On behalf of Genting Casino he did not end there, but also noted, “the Spencer family have welcomed him without hesitation” given that he’s “treading” his own path.

“To them, they feel he’s been abandoned by the royal family and so his natural place to visit when he returns to the UK is their Althorp House estate in Northamptonshire.”

After all “it’s where Diana’s final resting place is too, so it gives Harry a great deal of comfort to be there, especially given the on-going conflict with his brother and father.”

Before concluding he also addressed rumors about sordid relations between Diana and her brother Charles before her passing and added, “they would sometimes clash and collide but that didn't stop the love. I saw faxes and letters from him and I know he loved his sister very much and watched out for her. That is what he is doing now by being there for Harry.”