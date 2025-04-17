 
Prince William, Kate's 'contradictions' highlighted after their latest decision

Prince William and Kate Middleton will not be joining King Charles on Easter gathering

April 17, 2025

Prince William has informed King Charles that he and his wife Kate Middleton will not be joining him for the  traditional Easter gathering at Windsor Castle on Sunday. 

Their decision to skip the event has sparked reactions from the supporters of King Charles, with some people criticising the couple for not  joining the royal family.

The couple's recent solo trips, for which they left the family, were  highlighted by critics who questioned why William and Kate always chose to skip events that provide a chance of putting a united front on the pretext of spending time with family.   

The news comes after Kensington Palace released a special film featuring Kate Middleton. The video which highlights Kate's love for nature was filmed last month.

According to a French publication, the wife of three was on Tuesday spotted crossing Kensington Gardens to board a helicopter.

An undated video of Princess Catherine was also posted on the social media media accounts of the publication.

According to the Mirror, The Prince and Princess of Wales will instead spend the weekend with their children at their country home in Norfolk.

The King, as head of the Church of England, will lead the royal family to church at Windsor Castle on Sunday, the publication reported.

Kate Middleton is gradually returning to royal duties after completing her chemotherapy.

The wife of Prince William, who was diagnosed with cancer last year, recently said that she is in remission from cancer.


