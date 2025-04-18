 
Meghan Markle blows chance to get on track with Royals

Meghan Markle attempted to appease the Royal Family with her antics

Lifestyle News Desk
April 18, 2025

Meghan Markle reportedly tried to make amends with the Royal Family through her lifestyle brand.

The Duchess of Sussex, who sold out her first batch of products under label ‘As Ever,’ also sent samples to her estranged in-laws in the UK.

Royal expert Neil Sean quotes a source as he speaks with Fox News: "A sample box of delights has been delivered to Clarence House with a note."

"I understand how she may not feel respected still, but tiny gestures like this are her way of showing compassion for what the king is going through and helping to rebuild bridges between Prince William, Prince Harry and the king", the expert said.

This comes as Meghan introduced her raspberry crepe mixtures.

A statement said: "This collection offers a glimpse into Meghan's approach to elevated, everyday living and is inspired by her long-lasting love of cooking, entertaining, and hostessing with ease."

