'Sinners' director reveals efforts of Michael B. Jordan in film

Ryan Coogler opens up about how Michael B. Jordan made his role more believable

Lifestyle News Desk
April 18, 2025

In Sinners, Michael B. Jordan has an identical twin. To make his role genuine, Ryan Coogler, the film’s director, said he hired real-life twin brothers to guide them.

The hired consultants were his friends Noah and Logan Miller. "They gave us a lot of perspective on what it's like to be an identical twin and that bond that they have," the director said.

“Since I've known these guys, they've shared one cell phone. So you'd call and you don't know which one was going to answer the phone but you knew the other one was always going to be right there," he continued.

Meanwhile, Michael weighed in on his efforts for his role, which portrays a strong connection with his brother.

"I've got a brother that I'm extremely tight with and close and love a lot, and best friends that are like brothers," the Black Panther star said.

"There was a technical aspect and an emotional level of building these characters that was challenging but very rewarding," Michael concluded.

