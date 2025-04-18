Trump confirms US is in talks with China over tariffs

US President Donald Trump meets with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, US, April 17, 2025. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has confirmed that the United States is holding talks with China over tariffs, expressing confidence that both sides could reach a deal to end the ongoing trade dispute.

“Yeah, we’re talking to China,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “I would say they have reached out a number of times.”

Trump confirmed that the talks had taken place since he increased tariffs on China to a staggering 145 percent, after Beijing responded to his sweeping “Liberation Day” global levies.

But Trump was evasive when asked if he had spoken directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping, despite having previously dropped several hints that he had.

“I’ve never said whether or not they’ve happened,” he said when asked about talks with Xi. “It’s just not appropriate.”

Pressed by reporters on whether Xi had reached out to him, Trump replied: “You’d think it was pretty obvious that he has, but we will talk about that soon.”

Trump’s administration is entrenched in a trade war of soaring reciprocal tariffs with superpower rival China—a feud that has rattled global markets.

“I think we’re going to make a very good deal with China,” he said at the White House earlier, as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited for talks aimed at ending US tariffs on the European Union.