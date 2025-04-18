King Charles, Royal security at threat over mysterious drones

King Charles and family took major security measures to ensure Britons are safe days following a special visit.



His Majesty, who welcomed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier in the year at Sandringham, noticed mysterious drones on the castle.

The Sun reports: “The blanket 365-day ban was imposed at Sandringham within days of Zelensky’s visit after the security services raised concerns of ‘public safety and security.’”

The order has been passed for “security for members of the Royal Family and other dignitaries staying at or visiting Sandringham House”.

A source said: “It prompted a security scare. The operator was tracked down and spoken to.”

Another insider said: “There were several drones over Sandringham and not all were accounted for.

“Days later the total all-year round drone ban was imposed.

“There have been mysterious and unexplained drone sightings at three US air bases in East Anglia where Russia has been suspected.

“Zelensky visiting Charles would be of huge interest to Russian spies.”