Prince Harry turns to embarrassing and tiring behavior / Source: Netflix Harry & Meghan docuseries

The consequences of Prince Harry’s court case has just led British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard to issue a warning.

She shared it all with Fox News Digital during one of her candid chats and admitted, “This is not a positive situation for anyone.”

“As long as litigious, paranoid, warring Prince Harry keeps fighting with the world, the royal family, and especially King Charles, will keep a suitable distance from him.”

And according to the experts, it’s come to the point where the monarch is becoming “embarrassed and tired of his younger son’s antics ”

Because “King Charles refuses to be caught up in the probable legal jeopardy that could play out if he shared any communication with Prince Harry…”

All this is thus leading the King to question, “When will Harry realize that King Charles cannot and will exactly not aid his requests?”

Before concluding the conversation the commentator even voiced concerns about the “huge trust issues” that are effecting even the most basic of communications.

Reportedly, “The royal family will not release personal information to Prince Harry for fear of him regurgitating the information to the media,” Ms Chard concluded by saying.