Emilio Estevez gets honest about reuniting with 'The Breakfast Club' cast after years

Emilio Estevez has finally revealed why it took him 40 years to reunited with The Breakfast Club cast.

For the unversed, during a panel at C2E2, pop culture convention in Chicago, on April 12, the 62-year-old actor and filmmaker reunited with his fellow cast, including Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Anthony Michael Hall, and Ally Sheedy.

Estevez appeared on the April 17 episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast and confessed that the reunion was not a top priority for him.

He quipped, “It’s kicking and screaming. This is something that I’ve ... to use the word ‘avoid’ is not the correct word to use, it just hasn’t been top of mind.”

The Way star added, “I’ve famously rejected reunions, whether it was a Repo Man reunion or an Outsiders reunion or Saint Elmo’s. I’ve been very blessed to be part of these amazing ensembles for films that have sort of transcended generations. It’s a blessing on one hand, but then it’s like, okay, the movie had an impact, and it continues to. So therefore, there must be a reunion.”

Estevez went on to admit that reunions are just “not my thing,” clarifying there is nothing personal in his lack of participation in past years. However, he did face a surge of emotion after watching his former castmates together at the event.

“I’ve said this in the past. I’ve always wanted to look and move forward. I’ve... never wanted to look in my rearview mirror and talk about what I’ve done. If you walk into my house, you don’t know what I do for a living. Right? Because there’s no movie posters. There’s no memorabilia,” the Young Guns actor noted.