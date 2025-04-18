Lana Del Rey treats fans to new song ‘Bluebird'

Lana Del Rey just launched her latest song, Bluebird!

This song comes after last week’s release of Henry, come on and explores the themes of escaping a harmful relationship.

Bluebird is co-written by Del Rey and Luke Laird and co-produced by the two alongside Drew Erickson.

Bluebird is one of the tracks from the Summertime Sadness singer’s upcoming album, which is yet to receive an official title and release date.

Last week, Del Rey took to her official Instagram account to upload a video where she explained to her fans that the highly anticipated project is "not going to come on time."

With its previous scheduled date being May 21, the Born to Die hitmaker has not announced a new official date as of yet but did acknowledge that the title of the album had been changed once again with previous two names being Lasso, and later The Right Person Will Stay.

This comes amid Lana Del Rey being grateful that she had the opportunity to headline Coachella last year and is now looking forward to headline country festival Stagecoach next week.