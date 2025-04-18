Katie Price reveals new and glowy look post latest cosmetic surgery

Katie Price showed off her bronzed glow and the results of her latest cosmetic surgery as she stepped out in Oldham on Friday for a performance of her adult-themed pantomime, Pinocchio.

The 46-year-old former glamour model, dressed in a black teddy bear-style winter coat paired with Prada sunglasses, layered her outfit with a dark grey jumper and light grey joggers, finishing her relaxed look with bright orange trainers.

According to Daily Mail, she accessorized with a luxury handbag and was spotted carrying a yellow vape as she arrived at Queen Elizabeth Hall.

Despite her headline-grabbing appearance, Price’s pantomime has faced setbacks, with ticket prices slashed by 50 percent amid slow sales.

Moreover, large sections of seating remained empty across several performances, despite the "naughty adults only" show being billed as a "hilarious Easter panto with no strings attached."

Additionally, Price, who plays the Fairy opposite 90s TV star Bobby Davro, has recently stirred public concern over her dramatic weight loss.

As per the publication, the star has undergone 16 breast surgeries, several facelifts, and other procedures, continuing her reputation as a self-declared ambassador for body modification.

Furthermore, her latest transformation came as fans expressed growing concern about her changing appearance.