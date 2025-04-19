Post Malone and ex-fiancée lock horns over daughter's custody

Post Malone's ex-fiancée wants full physical custody of their daughter.

Hee Sung “Jamie” Park submitted the documents to the Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, seeking primary physical custody of the couple's two-and-a-half-year-old daughter who's being referred to by her initials DDP.

The filing also reveals that Park wants joint legal custody and is open to giving Malone visitation rights, People Magazine reported. She also wants the Grammy winner, 29, to cover her legal fees.

“The court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party.”

The exes welcomed a daughter in May 2022, just weeks after announcing they were expecting. The rapper, 29, then skipped the official birth announcement and subtly mentioned the happy news in a conversation with Howard Stern in June 2022.

He has kept his personal life under wraps ever since—with the identity of his ex getting revealed only amid their custody battle.

In March, Malone stepped out with an alleged new girlfriend, Christy Lee, without ever announcing a breakup with his ex.

Per TMZ, the rapper called off his engagement with Park towards the end of 2024 and has been dating Lee “since at least the beginning of this year.” Just two weeks ago, Malone and Lee got all dressed up for an outing at Beefbar in Paris.

Lee is a student at Parsons School of Design and has worked with multiple celebrities while interning for celebrity stylist Kristina Askerova.