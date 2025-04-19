US immigration revokes visas of nearly 1,500 students: report

Move targets students who participated in pro-Palestinian protests.

Affected universities include prominent private institutions.

Some students lost their visas due to past traffic violations.



The United States immigration authorities have revoked the visas of nearly 1,500 international students, according to Al Jazeera and other media reports, corroborated by the American higher education journal, Inside Higher Education (IHE).

The move is reportedly targeting students who participated in pro-Palestinian protests on university campuses across the US.

The reports suggest that the visa revocation extend beyond direct participation in protests to include individuals indirectly involved with the Palestinian cause.

The Gulf media states that the US government alleges these students incited anti-Semitism, but these claims have been vehemently rejected by students, lawyers, and social activists.

Notably, many Jewish activists and groups have been at the forefront of these protests.

While the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the revocation of 300 student visas at the end of March, the actual number of affected students is significantly higher.

The Immigration Lawyers Association reported that 4,700 students were removed from the immigration database, known as the Student and Exchange Visitor Information Systems (SEVIS).

As of April 17th, the National Association of Foreign Student Advisers (NAFSA) said that there are reports about 1,400 students who now face deportation while the IHE confirmed that 1,489 students had lost their visas.

Which US universities were affected?

These visa cancellations have impacted students across 240 universities and colleges across the US, including prominent private institutions like Harvard, Stanford, The Ohio State University, and the University of Maryland, as well as various liberal arts colleges.

Why are visas being revoked?

This move by US President Donald Trump's administration comes as it claims it is trying to stop activists from taking over campuses.

"We are not going to be importing activists into the United States. The're here to study. They're here to go to class. They're not here to lead activist movements that are disruptive and undermine the – our universities," said Rubio on March 28.

The large-scale visa revocations have triggered widespread concern and anxiety within the international student community as they reported that they have had their legal status in the US terminated without any notice.

Mohammad Ali Syed, who leads an immigration practice group in Washington, DC, noted that pro-Palestinian activities were not the only reasons behind visa cancellations.

Syed noted that some students lost their visas due to past traffic violations or, in some cases, with no clear explanation.

"This widespread action has led to legal challenges and raised concerns about due process and the impact on US higher education institutions,” said Syed.

He urged affected students to promptly seek advice from immigration lawyers to explore legal options for protecting their rights.

"Students can file lawsuits in federal courts, asserting violations of due process and seeking to restore their legal status. For instance, students at Michigan universities have initiated legal actions against the Department of Homeland Security, alleging that their F-1 statuses were terminated without sufficient notice or explanation," he said.

In urgent situations, students may also file for temporary restraining orders (TRO) to prevent deportation and maintain their status while legal battles unfold, he added.

Which students have been affected?