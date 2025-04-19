Pedro Pascal on his 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' character Vs 'The Mandalorian' role

Pedro Pascal plays Reed Richards in 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' and Din Djarin in 'The Mandalorian'

Pedro Pascal has given a comparison of his characters in the upcoming films The Fantastic Four: First Step and The Mandalorian & Grogu.

“You know, with Din Djarin, there’s so much physical authorship that is a collective effort, with my work, Brendan Wayne’s work, Latif Crowder’s work, other bodies that have stepped into the armor, but primarily, those two guys and myself,” he told ComicBook of his The Mandalorian character.

Noting how Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic was different to play, he said, “With Reed, that, for me, was a brand new kind of experience to author something that is very, very familiar to the world, has previous authorship, a very specific understanding of the pages of the comics, and different evolutions and stuff like that.”

“And then something that is so independent in its identity as far as our version is concerned. To me, you know, his body may stretch, but this is a brain character, and it’s really his mind that was the most important to me,” he added.

“With Reed, his body may stretch, but this is a brain character,” the Game of Thrones alum remarked.

He also explained where his inspiration came from when playing Reed, saying, “I guess I’ll just give it completely away. I thought of the brilliance of an octopus. Not in any literal physical translated way, but I put it into my subconscious. Yeah. That’s the biggest character secret reveal that I’ve given to you.”

Pedro Pascal starring The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25.