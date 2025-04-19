Photo: Carlos Santana gushed over Jimi Hendrix: 'It was unbelievable'

Carlos Santana heaps praise for the musical legend, Jimi Hendrix.

During his recent appearance at the In Service Of podcast, Carlos Santana admitted, "Best show I ever saw was Jimi Hendrix live in Santa Clara Fairgrounds.”

“I've seen Jimi many times but that day he was beyond supernatural. He was beyond superlatives,” he gushed over the musician.

Carlos went on to recall, "His canvas that day, the way he painted that guitar, it was so galactic. It was unbelievable. I’d never heard him play better – and I’d heard him play a lot of times after that day. But there was something extremely extreme that day.”

"Of course, we were all on acid, the audience you know, and he was too. But he took us to this place, as far as they can take us in the universe, the galaxy, and back in one breath. You know, we were like, 'Who is this guy?'” he addressed and started reflecting on growing up in San Francisco.

He, then, revealed details about his experience of attending various gigs at the Filmore and branded the venue his “alma mater”.

Carlos even mentioned, “I got to see Cream, Arthur Brown … I used to say, ‘I don’t have any money for you, but I gotta learn and you gotta let me in!'

“I was [going to] the Fillmore like a sponge: take everything from The Who, to Howlin’ Wolf, to Steve Miller, to Chuck Berry. I’m still a sponge," he concluded.