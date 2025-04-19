Pakistan women beat Bangladesh to conclude ICC World Cup Qualifier unbeaten

Pakistan's Aliya Riaz (left) and Muneeba Ali during the match against Bangladesh at the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier, Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore on April 19, 2025. — Facebook/PakistanCricketBoard

Muneeba Ali, Aliya Riaz lead Pakistan to victory with fifties.

Bangladesh seal World Cup spot despite losing against Pakistan.

Green Shirts qualified for mega event after defeating Thailand.



LAHORE: After qualifying for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Pakistan grabbed a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground on Saturday, concluding their flawless journey in the tournament's qualifiers.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana’s decision to bat first backfired as her team’s batting unit faltered and could muster 178/9 in 50 overs against a disciplined bowling attack of Pakistan, led by Sadia Iqbal, who picked up three wickets for 28 runs in 10 overs.

She was adequately supported by skipper Fatima Sana and Diana Baig, who accounted for two dismissals each, while Rameen Shamim and Nashra Sandhu made one scalp apiece.

Leading the way with the bat for Bangladesh was middle-order batter Ritu Moni, who top-scored in their must-win clash with 48 off 76 deliveries with the help of five boundaries.

Lower middle-order batter Fahima Khatun was the other notable run-getter for Bangladesh, scoring an unbeaten 44 off 53 deliveries, laced with four boundaries.

Chasing a modest 179-run target, the home side comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just three wickets and 62 balls to spare, courtesy of anchoring half-centuries by Muneeba Ali and Aliya Riaz.

The left-handed batter top-scored for Pakistan in the run chase with 69 off 93 deliveries, studded with eight fours, while Riaz made an unbeaten 52 off 65 balls, comprising six fours and a six.

Top-order batter Sidra Amin also made a significant contribution by scoring 33 off 52 deliveries with the help of four boundaries.

For Bangladesh, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter and Marufa Akter could pick up a wicket apiece.

For the unversed, hosts Pakistan have already qualified for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in India with a comprehensive 87-run victory over Thailand on Thursday.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will now be dependent on the outcome of the last match of the tournament between the West Indies and Thailand.

If the West Indies beat Thailand by a massive margin, they can replace Bangladesh in the second position and will join Pakistan in advancing to the mega event, scheduled to be held later this year.