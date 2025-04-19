 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's 'As Ever' wins praise from 'Panic Carefully' stars

'Panic Carefully' star Brian Tyree Henry receives THIS 'As Ever' product as a gift from costar Elizabeth Olsen

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 19, 2025

Meghan Markles As Ever wins praise from Panic Carefully stars
Meghan Markle's 'As Ever' wins praise from 'Panic Carefully' stars

Meghan Markle received praise for her As Ever products.

As reported by People Magazine, Brian Tyree Henry and his Panic Carefully costar Elizabeth Olsen discussed Meghan Markle’s Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

Brian said, “That's me and Lizzie's jam. With the subject matter we're dealing with on this movie, you've got to find the levity, you've got to find the fun — and we always do that.”

He recalled getting Meghan’s signature flower sprinkles as a gift from Elizabeth, saying, “I'm saving them because I want it to be right. You know what I mean?”

He went on to add, “I want it to be on the right thing. Maybe I'll put it in my single skillet spaghetti, because apparently you can use it in anything. We'll see what I haven't put the flower sprinkles on at this point. Maybe I'll get a stock order of flower sprinkles so I never run out.”

During the same interview, Brian also shared his experience shooting Panic Carefully with Elizabeth Oslen, Julia Roberts and Eddie Redmayne, saying, “They're such remarkable actors.”

“It's amazing to be a part of a project where there's such a kinship and such a love for each other's craft and who we are as people. This movie is insane, and I can't think of a better crew to go through it with,” he added.

Kim Kardashian can finally take revenge on Kanye West?
Kim Kardashian can finally take revenge on Kanye West?
Rico Rodriguez reflects on 'special time' with his 'Modern Family' cast
Rico Rodriguez reflects on 'special time' with his 'Modern Family' cast
Jaleel White still can't 'imagine' fans' love for his 90s sitcom 'Family Matters'
Jaleel White still can't 'imagine' fans' love for his 90s sitcom 'Family Matters'
Amanda Seyfried shares honest thoughts about Lindsay Lohan
Amanda Seyfried shares honest thoughts about Lindsay Lohan
Jeff Bridges shares his honest take on 'The Big Lebowski' sequel
Jeff Bridges shares his honest take on 'The Big Lebowski' sequel
Lady Gaga reacts to awkward mishap at 2025 Coachella video
Lady Gaga reacts to awkward mishap at 2025 Coachella
Prince Andrew's siblings attended father's memorial service?
Prince Andrew's siblings attended father's memorial service?
Hugh Jackman 'rectifies' 'Deadpool & Wolverine' error on stage
Hugh Jackman 'rectifies' 'Deadpool & Wolverine' error on stage