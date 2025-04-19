Meghan Markle's 'As Ever' wins praise from 'Panic Carefully' stars

Meghan Markle received praise for her As Ever products.

As reported by People Magazine, Brian Tyree Henry and his Panic Carefully costar Elizabeth Olsen discussed Meghan Markle’s Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

Brian said, “That's me and Lizzie's jam. With the subject matter we're dealing with on this movie, you've got to find the levity, you've got to find the fun — and we always do that.”

He recalled getting Meghan’s signature flower sprinkles as a gift from Elizabeth, saying, “I'm saving them because I want it to be right. You know what I mean?”

He went on to add, “I want it to be on the right thing. Maybe I'll put it in my single skillet spaghetti, because apparently you can use it in anything. We'll see what I haven't put the flower sprinkles on at this point. Maybe I'll get a stock order of flower sprinkles so I never run out.”

During the same interview, Brian also shared his experience shooting Panic Carefully with Elizabeth Oslen, Julia Roberts and Eddie Redmayne, saying, “They're such remarkable actors.”

“It's amazing to be a part of a project where there's such a kinship and such a love for each other's craft and who we are as people. This movie is insane, and I can't think of a better crew to go through it with,” he added.