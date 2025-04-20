Post Malone likely to win daughter's custody?

Post Malone is reportedly closer to a favourable verdict in the ongoing custody battle than his ex-fiancee.

After reports emerged that his former fiancee Hee Sung "Jamie" Park filed a petition in Los Angeles Wednesday, new reports cite that the singer had filed his own custody documents two days before her in Utah.

Since the Grammy winner, 29, filed before her, the case will be settled in Utah as opposed to Los Angeles, TMZ reported.

The custody filing in Utah will also allow the singer to save a lot of money as California allows for higher payments when it comes to child support.

Malone's decision to file in Utah is down to it being where he and Park were originally splitting 50/50 custody of their daughter, sources told the publication.

The custody battle also unveiled the identity of the singer's ex after three years as he kept it anonymous when he announced his engagement and the birth of their daughter in July 2022.

Their daughter’s name has yet to be revealed as she was only noted in Park’s court docs as “DDP.” Her birthdate is listed as May 26, 2022.

The pair split at the end of 2024, with Malone moving on with his recent girlfriend Christy Lee, a Parsons School of Design student based in New York City.

Park's filing in California comes as she moved there at the start of 2025.

The insiders also alleged that her move to establish residency in California, setting the ground for her to file for custody in Los Angeles for financial reasons, per The Mirror.