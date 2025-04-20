Photo: Inside Kylie Jenner's intimate life with Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are reportedly obsessed with each other.

The latest report of Life & Style mentioned that the couple’s intimate connection being a significant aspect of their relationship.

“Kylie is completely hypnotized by Timmy,” a source spilled the beans about the couple, who appear to be deeply infatuated with each other.

The source even claimed that “if she could, they’d spend every day in bed.”

“She is very proud of their exploits and says she’s experienced intimacy on a whole new level with him,” the source added of the mother of two.

It was previously claimed that Kylie has also been trying for baby number 3 with Timothee Chalamet because of his handsome “genes.”

As for the Dune star, the spy tipped, “He’s all about pleasing her" as it is evident by the public display of affection (PDA) during their outings together.

"She says time disappears when they’re in the bedroom,” the insider also remarked.

“But she’s very clear it’s not just the way he satisfies her physically, she says there is this depth to things that she never knew possible,” they concluded.