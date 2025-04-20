King Charles breaks silence after criticism

King Charles has broken his silence after sparking criticism with his Easter message to the nation.

The palace shared a message of King Charles to mark Easter which states, “There are three virtues that the world still needs — faith, hope and love. “And the greatest of these is love”.

In his message, King Charles included other religions, which has sparked backlash from the viewers.

The monarch says, “The love He [Jesus] showed when He walked the Earth reflected the Jewish ethic of caring for the stranger and those in need, a deep human instinct echoed in Islam and other religious traditions, and in the hearts of all who seek the good of others.”

According to a report by the GB News, King Charles has received backlash after this message.

Following criticism, the palace on behalf of the monarch shared a message to celebrate Easter Sunday.

King Charles message reads, “Wishing a peaceful and happy Easter Sunday to all who celebrate.”

Commenting on it on Instagram, one fan said, “Happy Easter from my family to yours. Have a wonderful and blessed Easter Sunday”

Another said, “Thank you, Your Majesty! Wishing you and your family happy and peaceful Easter.”