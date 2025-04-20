Real ‘author of ‘Pearl' comes forward about writing Meghan Markle up legally/ Source: Netflix show With Love, Meghan

Meghan Markle’s landed in yet another wave of backlash, and this time around it’s for plagiarism allegations.

For those unversed with the context of this, it revolves around the “striking similarities” that a British author has found between her own children’s’ books as well as Meghan’s children’s TV show about a girl named Pearl.

It is pertinent to mention that Meghan first announced her plans for the animated series Pearl back in July of 2021 promising the life of a young girl “as she learns to step into her power and finds inspiration from influential women throughout history.”

The series, which Meghan was listed as the executive producer off, alongside Sir Elton John’s husband David Furnish, is no longer in production though, and was dropped last year.

Now, author Mel Elliott has come forward and admitted that she sent the Duchess’ production company Archewell a legal letter claiming “potential infringement of copyright in relation to her own creation - a little British girl called Pearl Power.”

According to The Sunday Mail Ms Elliot said, “Meghan is a feminist who sticks up for other women, so I was disappointed and confused to see how similar Netflix's proposed show Pearl was to my own Pearl Power who had been created seven years earlier.”

However, she did make sure to clarify that “of course, I can't know if anyone on her team had seen it and been inspired by it, but the similarities were too great for me to ignore.”

Hence, “I am glad that Meghan's 'Pearl' show was dropped, and I hope that I had something to do with it," she even added.

Still though, “what I really wanted was for it to have gone ahead, and for me to have been acknowledged or invited to work as a collaborator on the series," she said.

Because “Pearl was my dream project and now, annoyingly, if I reprise my own creation, it's going to look like I have copied the idea from someone else,” Ms Elliot also noted before concluding that interview.