Elon Musk plannign to visit India after talk with Modi

Elon Musk meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Washington, DC, US, February 13, 2025, in this picture obtained from social media.X@narendramodi. — Reuters

Elon Musk said Saturday that he plans to visit Indian soon after his telephonic conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Reuters reported.

He shared the update via a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “It was an honor to speak with PM Modi. I am looking forward to visiting India later this year!”

The tech billionaire’s message was in response to a post from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who revealed he had a phone conversation with Musk. The call reportedly followed up on discussions the two had during a previous meeting in Washington, DC.

In his own post, Modi wrote, “Spoke to @elonmusk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year.” The Prime Minister highlighted that the conversation touched on technological cooperation.

“We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains,” Modi added.

This announcement comes just ahead of US Vice President JD Vance’s scheduled visit to India, set to take place from April 21 to April 24.