Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian reacts to mom's new romance

Elizabeth Hurley confirmed her relationship with musician Billy Ray Cyrus on Sunday

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 21, 2025

Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian reacts to mom's new romance

Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian Hurley has finally reacted to his mom's new romance with Billy Ray Cyrus.

After the 59-year-old actress confirmed her relationship with the singer on social media, Damian applauded the romance debut in the comments section with emojis of a partying face and a red heart.

Elizabeth welcomed Damian with her late ex, Steve Bing, in April 2002.

On Sunday, the Bedazzled actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a PDA-packed post announcing her relationship with Billy.

In the shared snap, Elizabeth can be seen flashing a big smile as the 63-year-old musician plants a smooch on her cheek.

"Happy Easter," the model captioned the post.

The duo's surprise PDA comes eight months after Billy finalized his divorce from Firerose.

Prior to that relationship, the Words by Heart hitmaker was married to film producer Tish Cyrus from 1993 to 2022.

