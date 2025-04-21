Meghan Markle not as ‘strategic’ as people think: ‘It may be manipulation’

Meghan Markle may not be as “strategic” as people think she is amid her ongoing controversies surrounding her newly released podcast Confessions of a Female Founder.

According to a PR expert, the Duchess of Sussex seems to be fully focused on her personal projects, and not paying much attention to what the Royals or Prince Harry is doing.

This comes after people accused her of releasing her podcast the same day King Charles and Queen Camilla were on a state visit to Italy, and Harry returned to the UK for his court case.

Speaking with The Express, Renae Smith said people might be giving Meghan too much credit for being "strategic."

"[She is]deep in her own brand ecosystem, focused on personal content, and seemingly not clocking what anyone else (including Harry) is doing, or might need support with,” she said.

"People often say this is all deeply calculated, but I’m not sure. Sometimes I think we give her too much credit for strategy.

“It may be coincidence, or it may be manipulation - but I can’t quite tell if she’s smart enough, in a strategic thinking kind of way, to be that manipulative. Either way, it doesn’t really work in her favour."