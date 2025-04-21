King Charles' goddaughter reveals aspects of his personality not known to the public

King Charles’ goddaughter has just gotten up close and personal about her meeting with Princess Diana all those years ago, as well as how the monarch is with family and friends.

Hicks got honest about the entire thing during an interview with Hello! and for those unversed with her relationship with the monarch, she is the granddaughter of the Earl and Countess Mountbatten of Burma as well as the second cousin and goddaughter of Charles III.

There she straight up started gushing over her “thoughtful” godfather and was quoted saying, “He's a very considerate godfather.”

And “Even before taking on the big job he's got now, he was a spectacularly busy man but always had time to hand write a Christmas or birthday card, send a special note or hand design a personal gift that was made by a jeweler; it was really touching and special.”

The conversation also took a personal tone after she took a trip down memory lane and recounted how he supported her when she wanted to become a photographer.

According to Ms Hicks, “For a while I wanted to be a photographer. I came out of photography school quite young and inexperienced, and he wrote me and asked if I would like to be the photographer for his Christmas card one year.”

“So, I went to Highgrove and photographed him and Diana and the boys, which was quite nerve-racking,” she admitted. “Firstly, what a risk, because I could have been a complete idiot with a camera. And secondly, just how nice and thoughtful.”

Before signing off she also circled back on her godfather, the King of England and revealed what she thinks of all the work he’s done during his short reign.

“It's incredible what he has created, and the vision he has. We use the words green and sustainable daily now and he was so ahead of the curve on that,” she recalled. “I always think that, however the world moves, or whatever we think of monarchy, no one can deny that we have an extraordinary man on our throne who has set such an example.”