King Charles takes major step for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis

King Charles has reportedly taken a big step for his grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

This has been claimed by royal expert Charles Rae while speaking to the GB News, per the Daily Express.

The royal expert claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton skipped the Easter Sunday service with the permission of King Charles as they wanted to spend time with their children.

The report claims it is believed the Prince and Princess of Wales received permission from King Charles to miss the service and instead enjoy some private family time before their children return to school.

Rae said, "I'll tell you exactly what's going on, that the Wales's have decided that they're going to spend the Easter weekend with their family in Norfolk, and the whole ducking out, if you like, of the traditional Easter service.

"They've had the King's permission, so it's not as if it's a snub or anything like that, it's all above board.”

The royal expert continued "And William is a very much a family man, along with Catherine, and they devote as much spare time as they have to their children. And I think that's quite right.”

Last year, Kate and William also missed the royal family event due to the future queen’s cancer diagnosis.