Justin Bieber's fans open up about Coachella partying video: Report

Justin Bieber's fans voiced concern after a troubling TikTok video of the singer at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival circulated online on Sunday.

In the video, the Baby hitmaker was shirtless in khaki pants, leaning forward while standing among festival-goers at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

In another clip, Bieber appeared in a separate area wearing a gray hoodie while smoking an unidentified substance.

According to Daily Mail, the footage sparked widespread speculation among fans, with many suggesting Bieber appeared disoriented.

Some TikTok users referenced possible substance abuse, with one comment ominously mentioning a "Fenty pose," alluding to the deadly drug fentanyl.

Meanwhile, another user compared his posture to "those men on the street in Seattle," while others expressed fears over his physical state, with comments such as "He's so broken" and "Hopefully he doesn't end up like Aaron Carter."

Moreover, one fan expressed frustration, noting Bieber recently became a father, saying, "It’s frustrating to see him acting like an addict when he has a child at home. Imagine if Hailey behaved like this — she would be receiving death threats."

Furthermore, Hailey Bieber shared a picture of herself and their son on Instagram Sunday, seemingly countering the chatter around her husband's Coachella appearance.

Earlier this year, an insider described Bieber as a "loose cannon" amid worries about his appearance and health, per the outlet.

In February, Hailey posted a cryptic Instagram message referencing personal struggles, fueling speculation about tensions within their marriage.

Meanwhile, Bieber unfollowed several close associates and family members on Instagram, including his longtime mentor Usher, former manager Scooter Braun, and father-in-law Stephen Baldwin.