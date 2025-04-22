Trump defends defense chief amid Signal chat leak scandal

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth attends the annual White House Easter Egg Roll event, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, April 21, 2025. — Reuters

President Donald Trump is standing by his Pentagon chief, Pete Hegseth, despite growing controversy over Hegseth’s use of the Signal app to discuss classified military operations with unauthorised individuals, AFP reported.

Reports indicate that Hegseth shared details about US airstrikes in Yemen—including warplane schedules — with a private Signal group that included his wife, his brother, and his lawyer.

Some of them serve roles in the Pentagon, but others, including journalists, were not cleared for such discussions.

Trump brushed off the scandal, calling it “fake news” and saying Hegseth is “doing a great job.” The incident follows a similar leak weeks earlier when a journalist was accidentally included in a Signal chat about the same strikes.

Critics, especially Democrats, are demanding Hegseth’s resignation. Representative Jim McGovern said Hegseth is “a walking national security disaster,” Senator Elissa Slotkin urged him to “man up” and step down. A Pentagon inspector general investigation is underway.

Hegseth has pushed back, blaming the media and former Pentagon staff for the leaks.

Meanwhile, former advisors and officials fired in recent weeks claim they were targeted unfairly.

Despite reports that the White House is eyeing replacements, Trump’s team called the speculation “fake news,” dismissing NPR’s story as baseless.

Still, internal Pentagon turmoil continues to mount.